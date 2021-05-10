BofA Hit With RICO Class Action Over Mortgage Fees

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Bank of America was hit with a proposed class suit Friday claiming it operates a racketeering scheme to maximize fees on mortgages in default by ordering excessive property inspections and buying unnecessary force-placed insurance policies on the properties. In a suit filed in Florida federal court, Palm Beach Gardens homeowner Kimn Sullivan says the bank and Safeguard Properties Management LLC, which conducts property inspections, are running a scheme to tack on thousands of dollars to loans already in default, further burying homeowners trying to stave off foreclosure. That scheme violates the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the suit says....

