Ga. Credit Union To Settle Revived Overdraft Fees Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Georgia credit union has reached a settlement to end a proposed consumer class action accusing it of improperly charging overdraft fees, the parties told a Georgia federal judge, asking that the case be stalled while they draft a formal agreement. Georgia-based LGE Community Credit Union and the plaintiffs, led by consumer Carol Tims, didn't disclose any settlement terms to the court and did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The two sides on Friday filed a joint motion to stay the proceedings until July 19. The settlement would cover a class of people who said LGE wrongly charged...

