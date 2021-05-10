Hawaii Co. Insists $200M FCC Case Should Stay In Fed. Circ.

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Hawaiian telecommunication company has argued that the Federal Circuit wrongly upheld a trial court's dismissal of its lawsuit seeking to recoup $200 million in funding pulled by the Federal Communications Commission, saying the full circuit court bench must rethink the ruling. Sandwich Isles Communications Inc. asked the Federal Circuit on Friday for a panel rehearing or, alternatively, a rehearing en banc and reversal, saying a unanimous three-judge panel's April 1 precedential opinion erroneously holds that the correct venue for the dispute is the D.C. Circuit. The case concerns Sandwich Isles Communications' challenge to an FCC order that cut off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS