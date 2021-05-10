Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, United Bank, IDI Logistics

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A venture of Lennar Corp. and Angelo Gordon & Co. has picked up 77.5 acres in Miami for $32.98 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 25 acres at 12895 S.W. 232nd St. and 52.5 acres at 13000 S.W. 232nd St., and the seller is the South Florida Growers Association, according to the report. The venture plans to build townhomes at the site, the journal reported. United Bank has loaned $45.1 million to Varsity Investment Group for a multifamily project in Maryland, the Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan is for St. Joseph Apartments, which is...

