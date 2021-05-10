Jury Hears Ex-Mayor Guilty Of 'Disgusting' Conduct In Fraud

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor's "disgusting" conduct in allegedly defrauding investors and shaking down marijuana vendors warrants his conviction on two dozen federal charges, a prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Monday. But a lawyer for former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia countered that the only liars in the trial are government witnesses, nearly all of whom testified with immunity or plea deals that will spare them long prison terms. During three hours of sometimes emotional arguments capping the two-week trial, the 13 jurors heard vastly different accounts of allegations that Correia stole more than $230,000 from investors in an app he developed and separately...

