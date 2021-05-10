New Crown Resorts Suitor Enters Fray With $7.1B Bid

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 12:19 PM EDT) -- The Star Entertainment Group Ltd. is looking to usurp rival Crown Resorts Ltd. suitors including Blackstone Group with a bid made Monday that values the Australian resort and casino operator at roughly AU$9 billion ($7.1 billion). The offer is conditional and nonbinding, according to a statement from Star. If accepted, the proposal would see each Crown shareholder receiving 2.68 Star shares per Crown share they own, equivalent to a per share price of more than $14 per Crown share, or a total deal value of about $7 billion. Crown operates places like the Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment...

