4 Firms Lead Self-Driving Tech Co.'s $3.3B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Self-driving truck technology business Plus said Monday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Hennessy Capital in a deal led by four law firms that values the combined entity at $3.3 billion. Cupertino, California-based Plus said the deal with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V raises about $500 million and that it plans to begin mass production this year of its PlusDrive product in conjunction with Chinese heavy-truck manufacturer FAW Group Corp. Plus is represented by Linklaters LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, while Hennessy is advised by Sidley Austin LLP. The placement agents on the private placement are represented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS