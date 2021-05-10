Unions Test New Labor Rules In North American Trade Deal

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO and two other unions alleged a slew of labor violations at Mexican auto-parts factories on Monday, pressing the Biden administration to use brand new enforcement tools in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to remedy the situation. The complaint, accusing Mexican manufacturer Tridonex of harassing and firing workers over their efforts to organize with the Mexican union SNITIS, will be the first test of the USMCA's rapid response enforcement mechanism devoted solely to labor issues. The AFL-CIO, SEIU, SNITIS and the progressive advocacy group Public Citizen all co-signed the petition, which has been gathering support in labor circles for some time. At...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS