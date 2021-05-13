LG Exploding Battery Suits Find Likely Path Forward In Ga.

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent rejection of strict limits on where Ford can be sued in product defect cases and rulings from Georgia state and federal judges appear to be channeling litigation over an LG unit's allegedly exploding lithium-ion batteries into Georgia state courts. LG Chem Ltd. faces sprawling litigation over its batteries, and the manufacturer has consistently argued it can't be tied to any state's jurisdiction because it's a South Korean company that doesn't sell lithium-ion batteries in America. In Georgia, LG has used that argument to successfully exit a number of lawsuits brought in the federal Northern District, where...

