Cooley-Led Construction Software, Biotech Firms Prep IPOs

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A venture-backed construction software provider and a biotechnology firm developing therapies for immunological diseases, both advised by Cooley LLP, set price ranges on Monday for initial public offerings estimated to raise $654 million combined, keeping May's IPO pipeline humming. Procore Technologies Inc. told regulators on Monday it plans to offer 9.47 million shares priced between $60 and $65, raising $592 million at midpoint. Vera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed plans to offer 4.35 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising about $62 million at midpoint. Latham & Watkins LLP is advising Procore's underwriters and Goodwin Procter LLP is advising Vera's underwriters, joining...

