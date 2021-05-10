Texas Firm Settles PNC Suit Over $3.3M Private Jet Loan

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas litigation firm formerly known as Phipps Anderson Deacon LLP has settled accusations launched by a PNC Bank subsidiary that it defaulted on a $3.3 million loan it used to buy a private jet, court records show. The San Antonio-based complex litigation firm, now called Phipps Ortiz Talafuse PLLC, and one of its named partners, Martin John Phipps, told the court they've settled breach of contract and foreclosure of security interest claims brought by PNC Equipment Finance LLC in August. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez gave the parties a month to file formal dismissal paperwork with the court....

