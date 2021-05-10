ACLU Sues ICE For Communications About Mass. Judge Case

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and a government watchdog sued federal immigration authorities on Monday, demanding communications concerning the government's ongoing criminal case against a Massachusetts state court judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade custody. In the lawsuit leveled against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the ACLU and government accountability organization American Oversight said that communications between senior agency officials and prosecutors handling the case against Judge Shelley Richmond Joseph were requested in November 2019 but have still not been handed over. "ACLUM and American Oversight have exhausted their administrative remedies to the extent required by law...

