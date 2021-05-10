Retirees Fight BP's Bid To Freeze Pension Class Action

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of BP retirees urged a Houston federal judge to deny the oil giant's bid to freeze their class action claiming misleading changes to their pension plan, saying the company didn't show it's likely to succeed if allowed to appeal class certification. In a Friday brief opposing BP's motion to stay their Employee Retirement Income Security Act case, the plaintiffs said the question at issue wasn't substantial or relevant enough to merit a blanket freeze on the litigation while the Fifth Circuit determines whether to take up the company's challenge. This issue is which Article III standing test should apply to class members...

