NY Packaging Co. Workers Sue 'Missing' Atty For Missing Pay

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Workers at a Queens packaging factory are among the latest to lob claims against beleaguered New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, naming him and others in a proposed class action claiming they abruptly stopped being paid this spring. Kossoff, who allegedly went missing after stealing millions of dollars from his real estate clients at Kossoff PLLC, is also linked to Burton Packaging Co. Inc. in Maspeth, according to a complaint filed Friday in New York federal court. Apparently a Kossoff family business, Burton makes materials for clients including cosmetics companies. Jonathan Warden, who made $21.77 per hour stripping boxes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS