House Clears Package To Expand Debt Collection Protections

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- House Democrats approved a significant package of debt collection legislation Thursday that would put expanded protections in place for borrowers and override a U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting liability for law firms handling nonjudicial foreclosures. The Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act, or H.R. 2547, cleared the House on a 215-207 party-line vote after a series of afternoon votes on amendments. The bill, which was introduced by House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., must still be approved by the Senate. If enacted, the legislation would ban the use of "confessions of judgment," which can allow a creditor to seize funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS