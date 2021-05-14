Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Glides Through House

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 11:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which echoes federal disability law in requiring employers to provide "reasonable accommodations" for pregnant workers on the job. The bill, which passed the House by a 315-101 vote, now moves to the Democratic-controlled Senate. Similar legislation has been introduced in Congress several times since 2012, and cleared the House in September, though it died in the then-Republican-led Senate. The latest version of the PWFA has some GOP support. The Senate version was introduced in April by three Democrats and three Republicans. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., a backer of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS