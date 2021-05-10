Westco Chemicals Reaches ERISA Class Action Settlement

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Westco Chemicals inked a deal to wrap up class action claims that it mismanaged its employees' retirement savings, with two former workers notifying a California federal judge that their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit was settled two months before a scheduled trial. Daniel Draney and Lorenzo Ibarra informed U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright of the deal in a notice of class action settlement filed Friday. The notice indicates that more information about the settlement, whose financial specifics were kept hidden, will become public in about a month. If approved, the settlement would resolve allegations that the caretakers of Westco's...

