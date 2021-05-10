Trump Appointee Expected To Get Plea Deal In Riot Case

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor indicated Monday that the government is expected to offer a plea deal to a former Trump U.S. Department of State appointee facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jocelyn Bond of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia revealed the government's intention during a brief status conference before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates, who recently released Federico Guillermo Klein, 42, from pretrial detention. But Bond quickly added, "It's not clear whether that's something he'd be interested in. But we do intend to extend it to allow him to consider...

