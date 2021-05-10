CBP Hit With Protest Over $21M Child Migrant Monitoring Deal

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Consulting firm Glocoms Inc. has protested a $20.8 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract to care for unaccompanied migrant children, saying the winning bidder's price was unrealistically low. CBP acted arbitrarily by awarding the caregiving contract to Dependable Health Services Inc., as Dependable could not meet the contract's staffing requirements at its proposed price without suffering substantial losses, Glocoms — the incumbent on a similar contract — said in a proposed redacted version of its April 22 complaint, posted to the court docket Friday. "Plaintiff maintains this belief because it has been made aware that his former employees all now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS