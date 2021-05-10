Fake SoCal Attys Ran Predatory Eviction Practice, Bar Says

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- California bar leaders on Monday announced the seizure of a bogus Los Angeles-area law practice they said has preyed on people seeking help with housing problems and evictions during the pandemic. The seizure included a handful of businesses and firms operated by Kasra Hossein Barghi and Mark Friedman in the Woodland Hills and Canoga Park areas of the San Fernando Valley, according to the bar. Although neither is a licensed lawyer, the two presented themselves as such on Craigslist, got family members to post positive Yelp reviews about their legal services for tenants, and impersonated a California attorney as part of an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS