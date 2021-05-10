Chase Wins $20M In Landry's Data Breach Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Landry's must repay $20 million in penalties that Visa and Mastercard levied against JPMorgan Chase Bank NA following a breach of the hospitality company's data, a Texas federal judge has ruled, saying Landry's broke its merchant agreement. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes on Friday granted a motion for partial summary judgment brought by Chase and its payment processing arm Paymentech LLC, finding that Landry's Inc. is contractually obligated to pay the $20 million that the bank was charged by Visa and Mastercard to cover the costs of a data breach the hospitality company announced in 2015. Chase and Paymentech claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS