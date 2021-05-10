NTSB Says Autopilot Couldn't Be Activated In Tesla Crash

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that Tesla's Autopilot couldn't have been fully engaged during a fatal crash in Texas last month and that preliminary video evidence may contradict local authorities' early suggestions that there was no driver behind the wheel. The fire-damaged Tesla Model S involved in an April 17, 2021 crash in Spring, Texas. The NTSB's preliminary findings indicate that Tesla's advanced driver assistance system, Autopilot, couldn't have been fully activated during the accident, despite early speculation. (NTSB) The NTSB issued a two-page summary of its preliminary findings into the April 17 crash of a Tesla Model S...

