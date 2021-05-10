Toyo Tire Can't Appeal Summary Judgment Ruling Before Trial

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge declined Monday to grant partial final judgment on Toyo Tire's claims that a rival infringed its trade dress, saying there's too much overlap in counterclaims set for trial in September to allow Toyo to immediately appeal its rival's summary judgment win. In February, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland granted Atturo Tire Corp. a summary judgment win in a trade dress lawsuit leveled by the Japanese tire giant in 2014, and rejected a summary judgment bid from Toyo Tire on counterclaims that Atturo Tire had lodged in the case. Toyo argued partial final judgment on its claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS