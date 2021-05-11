Fed. Circ. Appeal Dropped Challenging Albright's Comments

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Vulcan Industrial Manufacturing and Kerr Machine Co. have resolved a yearlong patent dispute, dropping their appeal in the Federal Circuit over Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's refusal to pause patent cases during Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews. In a motion filed Monday, the two companies asked the Federal Circuit to drop the appeal regarding Judge Albright's comments, and on the same day, Judge Albright granted a joint motion to dismiss the case in his court. Brian Melton, a Susman Godfrey LLP attorney representing Kerr Pumps, told Law360 the appeal was dropped after the two companies reached a settlement...

