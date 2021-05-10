Lockheed Martin Beats Army Contractor's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army contract worker who accused Lockheed Martin Corp. of refusing to hire her after taking over a contract doesn't have enough evidence to keep her gender discrimination case in court, a Texas federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge David Briones granted Lockheed Martin summary judgment Friday against Kylee Paugh, an employee who lost her job when the company took the place of a former contractor. The court found that Paugh hadn't shown gender discrimination played a role in Lockheed's decision to deny her a job and cancel certain positions she sought. "Lockheed Martin acted consistent with its contract with...

