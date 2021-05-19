Movie Pirate Gets No Prison Time In Plot Twist

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Kansas hacker avoided prison time Wednesday for aiding an international movie and television piracy ring after a New York federal judge called him a "family man" who didn't profit from the scheme. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman handed down what he called a "substantially below-guidelines sentence" after defendant Jonatan Correa and his attorney convinced him last week to withhold prison time in the interest of his family and businesses. "I don't know how my wife will be able to support herself. I don't know how my companies will survive at all with me incarcerated," Correa said during a May...

