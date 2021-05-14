Ex-Mayor Convicted In Boston's 1st Big Trial Of Pandemic

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 12:22 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal jury on Friday convicted the former mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, on most counts in a case alleging he stole from investors and separately extorted cannabis businesses, handing prosecutors a win in the district's first high-profile criminal trial since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Former mayor Jasiel Correia, shown here in October 2019, was convicted Friday on most counts in a case alleging he stole from investors and separately extorted cannabis businesses. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Jasiel Correia, 29, was found guilty of lying to investors in an app he had developed. Prosecutors...

