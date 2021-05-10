Wynn Bets On $3.2B SPAC Deal For Online Gambling Biz

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The online gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd. will merge with a special purpose acquisition company to create a Las Vegas-based entity with an enterprise value of roughly $3.2 billion in a deal built by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, the companies said Monday. The transaction will see Wynn Interactive Ltd. combine with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I, and the resulting entity will be called Wynn Interactive and be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WBET," according to a statement. Wynn Interactive provides casino and sports betting mobile options to consumers in the U.S....

