Elizabeth Holmes' Mystique Unlikely To Survive Looming Trial

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Before Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her ex-boyfriend were charged with deceiving investors and patients about their blood-testing technology's efficacy, the pair exchanged voluminous text messages that now threaten to provide jurors at Holmes' criminal trial this summer a rare window into her psyche. The text messages between Holmes and former Theranos president and chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who were romantically involved around the time of the alleged conspiracy, could prove to be the linchpin of prosecutors' case. One such text message concerned a laboratory where the Silicon Valley startup kept its supposedly groundbreaking fingerprick blood-testing invention, the Edison,...

