DC Circ. Won't Rehear Ranchers' Suit Over Tribe Water Rights

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit declined Monday to reconsider a decision that found that the Klamath Tribes don't need federal approval to assert water rights in Oregon, rejecting a rehearing petition from a group of the state's ranchers. In a one-page per curiam order, the court refused the petition from the ranchers, who had argued on May 3 that the decision left "genuine uncertainty" about state laws. Klamath Tribes have a treaty dating back to 1864 that allows them to communicate — or "call" — with the Oregon Water Resources Department whenever it needs to use its water allocation for fish, but a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS