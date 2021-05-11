Aramark Stiffed Workers Of Pay, School Cook Says

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Food services giant Aramark was hit with proposed collective and class actions in New York federal court from a school cook who claims the company forced her to work off the clock and discriminated against her for having autoimmune issues. On Monday, Jessica Serrano sued Aramark Campus LLC, claiming the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act as well as New York human rights and labor laws for routinely engaging in "time-shaving" practices to deprive her and other cooks of pay and for denying her disability accommodations, according to a complaint. Aramark's "time-shaving policies and failure to pay employees for all compensable hours worked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS