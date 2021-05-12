American Airlines Tries Again To Shake Biometric Class Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- American Airlines has told an Illinois federal judge that courts lack jurisdiction over biometric privacy complaints against a unionized airline, saying all state law claims are preempted by collective bargaining agreements under the Railway Labor Act. Citing the Seventh Circuit's 2019 decision in Miller v. Southwest, the airline on Monday filed a second motion to dismiss a suit brought in 2017 by employee Edward Kowalski, who alleged American violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act by scanning his fingerprints without his informed consent. "The retention and destruction schedules for biometric data, and whether air carriers may use third parties to implement timekeeping...

