Ga. Judge Declines To Recuse Himself From Trump Ally Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge rejected attorney L. Lin Wood's request that he recuse himself from Woods' suit against Georgia officials over their request for him to undergo a mental evaluation, ruling Monday that he isn't biased after presiding over other suits Wood filed last year. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten said in his order that information he learned from presiding over suits that Wood filed last year questioning presidential election results does not qualify as a reason he should recuse himself even if Wood intends to call him as a witness in a State Bar of Georgia proceeding. "Further, the...

