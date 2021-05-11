Minn. Need Not Indemnify County Officials In Tribal Police Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota state appeals court has ruled that the state isn't responsible for indemnifying two Mille Lacs County officials for legal costs to defend a federal suit by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe claiming the officials have illegally interfered with tribal law enforcement. Mille Lacs County Attorney Joseph Walsh and Sheriff Don Lorge were seeking to overturn a state judge's ruling that the officials don't qualify as "employees of the state" entitled to indemnification in the federal suit. A Minnesota Court of Appeals panel affirmed the lower court's decision Monday, saying that county attorneys and sheriffs "do not act on...

