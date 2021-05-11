Gibson Dunn, Davis Polk Steer Amazon's $18.5B Debt Sale

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon said on Tuesday it sold bonds totaling $18.5 billion, joining droves of companies borrowing at robust clips this year with a massive debt offering that includes environmentally friendly notes, steered by Gibson Dunn and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk. The Seattle-based e-commerce juggernaut sold notes in eight tranches with maturities spanning from two years to 50 years, and annual interest rates ranging 0.25% to 3.25%, according to a term sheet filed Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The various tranches yield between 10 and 95 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasury benchmarks. Amazon.com Inc.'s offering also contains two-year "sustainability"...

