Pepsi Must Cover Med Pot Costs After NJ High Court Ruling

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday said Pepsi Bottling Group must reimburse a onetime employee for his medical cannabis costs in light of a recent state Supreme Court decision that employers can be compelled to cover those expenses despite the federal marijuana prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act. Based on the Supreme Court's April 13 opinion in Vincent Hager v. M&K Construction, the appellate panel upheld a workers' compensation order directing the soda business to reimburse Brian W. Calmon for the medical marijuana prescribed for his work-related back injury. "Having considered the record and the parties' arguments, we affirm...

