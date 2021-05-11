Fed. Circ. Says Ad Patent Just Claims An Abstract Idea

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has found that a Samba TV targeted ad patent isn't patentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, siding with TV data company Alphonso Inc. in the patent fight. A three-judge panel on Tuesday undid a lower court decision denying Alphonso's motion to dismiss Samba TV's allegations related to U.S. Patent No. 9,386,356. The '356 patent is for a way to target a person's phone ads by using information from that person's television, according to court documents. The patent claims at issue were not actually entitled to patent protection, the Federal Circuit said, under Alice. The U.S. Supreme Court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS