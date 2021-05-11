NJ Farm Banned From H-2A Visa Program For 3 Years

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey farm was barred from applying for H-2A temporary foreign worker visas for three years — the maximum penalty — after an administrative law judge found deplorable conditions at the laborers' onsite lodging. In imposing the ban on G Farms LLC and owner Santiago Gonzalez, Judge Evan H. Nordby of the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals said Monday that the penalty was warranted because the housing violations were "so grave, presenting so great a threat to health and human safety." The judge also ordered the farm to pay over $385,260 in civil penalties for violating the rules of...

