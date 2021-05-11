Apache Gets $80.4M Jury Award Knocked Down To $13.5M

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A jury's $80.4 million award against Apache Corp. in a dispute over the construction of a Louisiana gas well and processing facility was knocked down to about $13.5 million Tuesday when a Texas appellate court partially sided with Apache. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston trimmed the award in favor of Castex Offshore Inc. after holding that it failed to prove Apache engaged in "willful misconduct" as it related to the drilling of the well. It upheld the damages connected to the jury's finding that there had been "willful misconduct" regarding the construction of the processing facility. The jury verdict had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS