Trucking Co. Liability Changes Head To Full Texas Senate

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Commercial motor vehicle companies operating in Texas would receive greater protection from frivolous accident lawsuits under a legislative proposal sent to the full state Senate on Wednesday, a step supporters say is important in stemming massive increases in insurance premiums in the industry. A committee substitute to H.B. 19, which would head to the governor's desk if passed by the full Senate, would establish a two-phase trial for negligence suits brought against commercial motor vehicle companies involved in accidents. The substitute was unanimously approved by the Texas Senate's Transportation Committee after a public hearing Wednesday. In the first phase, plaintiffs would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS