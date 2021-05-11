Liebowitz Escapes 'Overly Punitive' Atty Fee Bid In Pa. Case

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Alleged "copyright troll" Richard Liebowitz doesn't need to pay attorney fees for bringing an unsuccessful copyright lawsuit over stock images of spare ribs after a Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday found the request for fees to be "overly punitive." In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane denied a motion for attorney fees by grocery chain Karns Quality Foods, which sought the fees after beating a lawsuit brought by Liebowitz on behalf of ad agency Adlife Marketing & Communications. Karns argued the case was "objectively unreasonable in the factual sense" and litigation misconduct by Adlife and Liebowitz merited the fees....

