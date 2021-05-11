JPMorgan Whistleblower's Rigging Suit Axed By Mass. Court

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower can't use the Massachusetts False Claims Act to accuse JPMorgan Chase Bank NA of rigging bond interest rates because information related to the supposed scheme was already available on a public website, the state's top court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Judicial Court affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a suit first brought by relator Johan Rosenberg in 2014. Rosenberg claimed JPMorgan rigged interest rates on municipal bonds, known as variable rate demand obligations or VRDOs, keeping them artificially high and reaping millions of dollars in the process. Writing for the SJC, Associate Justice Dalila A. Wendlandt said the suit could...

