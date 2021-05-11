Businesses Take COVID-19 Coverage Fights To 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas casino and two California restaurants have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their COVID-19 business interruption lawsuits against AIG and Travelers, arguing that government shutdown orders in response to the pandemic caused property damage covered by their policies. In three separate briefs filed on Monday, two downtown Los Angeles luxury restaurants and Las Vegas' Circus Circus Hotel and Casino asked the appeals court to reverse lower courts' ruling in favor of the insurers that their pandemic-related losses are not covered under commercial property insurance. 10e Restaurant, a Mediterranean cuisine eatery, and Mark's Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant, which...

