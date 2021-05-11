NRA Ch. 11 Case Dismissed As Bad Faith Bankruptcy

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge dismissed the Chapter 11 case of guns rights advocacy organization the National Rifle Association of America on Tuesday, saying the group filed its petition in bad faith in order to gain an advantage in litigation brought by the Office of the Attorney General of New York. A Texas bankruptcy judge tossed the NRA's Chapter 11 case on Tuesday, agreeing with New York's attorney general and others that it was filed in bad faith. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images) In his opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. Hale said the primary purpose articulated by the NRA...

