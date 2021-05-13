Wrongful Death Suit Against MGM Casino Axed For Good

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has approved an agreement that permanently ends a wrongful death and negligence suit against MGM National Harbor brought by a woman whose husband suffered cardiac arrest and was left unattended on the casino's floor. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow in a paperless order Tuesday approved a stipulation of dismissal signed by both parties, closing the case with prejudice. Plaintiff Theresa Tolbert-Boyd, wife of the decedent, Donald Franice Boyd, and defendants MGM National Harbor LLC and National Harbor Grand LLC agreed to bear their own costs and attorney fees in their stipulation, also signed Tuesday. Court filings...

