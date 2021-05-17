Early Focus On Damages Can Streamline Patent Litigation

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- In March, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas hit Intel Corp. with one of the biggest patent damages awards in history: $2.1 billion for infringing two computer chip patents. This is a stark reminder of the staggering amounts patents can command in the courtroom. Yet, too often, damages are overlooked until expert reports come due. Both sides need to focus on damages from the outset. Damages inform the plaintiff's decisions on whether, when and whom to sue and the defendant's decisions on how to respond to the suit. Damages can also guide both sides' approaches...

