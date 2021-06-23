High Court Limits Labor Union Organizing At Calif. Farms

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that labor unions cannot organize agricultural workers at their farms, saying the California state law allowing the practice constitutes an unconstitutional taking. The plaintiff in Cedar Point Nursery et al. v. Hassid et al. had argued that a union's presence on its private farm amounted to an unconstitutional taking under the Fifth Amendment, and in a 6-3 decision the justices agreed, reversing a lower court ruling that had sided with the defendants, which include California Labor Relations Board chair Victoria Hassid. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion and was joined by Justices Clarence...

