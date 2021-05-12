Bumble Bee Drops From Tuna MDL, But Attys Can't Buzz Off

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A massive price-fixing litigation against bankrupt tuna giant Bumble Bee has been stayed in California federal court, but the presiding judge said its lawyers can't quit the case because doing so subjects the company to default. Bumble Bee Foods LLC — one of the "big three" U.S. tuna companies, including StarKist and Chicken of the Sea, hit with dozens of suits accusing them of inflating the price of canned tuna — has remained a defendant in multidistrict litigation despite an administrative stay triggered by its bankruptcy. The tuna producer filed Chapter 11 in November 2019, saying in a Delaware court that...

