Atlanta Charity Sued For Not Returning Art Stolen By Nazis

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The family of two Holocaust survivors is suing an Atlanta-based charitable organization, saying it knowingly bought a painting stolen by the Nazis in the run-up to World War II and repeatedly refused to return the work to the heirs of the original owners. The Horowitz Family Foundation, which gives to Jewish organizations, the arts and education and listed $1.4 million in assets on its 2018 tax return, bought Camille Pissarro's "The Anse des Pilotes, Le Havre" in 1995 from Achim Moeller Fine Art knowing it was stolen from a Jewish couple fleeing the rise of the Nazi regime in the 1930s, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS