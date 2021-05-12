Chesapeake's Ch. 11 Deal On Royalty Suits Approved In Texas

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved a deal Tuesday that resolves about $150 million in claims levied against reorganized debtor Chesapeake Energy by landowners who say they were underpaid on royalty obligations owed by the debtors. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Alexandra Schwarzman of Kirkland & Ellis said the settlement dealt with 139 parties that had commenced lawsuits in Texas state courts going back as far as 2016, and it focused on alleged underpayments of royalties or breaches of lease agreements relating to drilling operations in the Eagle Ford basin in South Texas. Chesapeake and related non-debtor entities had been named...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS